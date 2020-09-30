The outlook in AUD/USD remains positive and further consolidation in the 0.7030-0.7230 range is likely in the near-term. 24-hour view: “We expected AUD to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Bias remains tilted to the upside – UOB - September 30, 2020
- AUD/USD pushes back through 0.71 ahead of Presidential Debate - September 29, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Technically Bullish, Could Extend Its Advance Beyond 0.7200 - September 29, 2020