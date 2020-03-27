AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains amid broad US dollar weakness. The coronavirus pandemic takes the toll on the greenback, RBA continues on its pledged liquidity infusion. China’s Industrail Profits …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clears 0.6100 amid broad US dollar weakness - March 26, 2020
- AUD/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bear Flag Formation - March 26, 2020
- AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breath around 0.6050 despite US dollar weakness - March 26, 2020