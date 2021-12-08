The AUD/USD is up almost 2%, after Friday’s low at 0.6993. A risk-on market mood favors risk-sensitive currencies, so the Australian dollar rises. AUD/USD Price Forecast: Tilted to the upside but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD extends its weekly rally, though capped around 0.7140s - December 8, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Moderately Bullish For Now - December 8, 2021
- AUD/USD eases from one-week top, holds above 0.7100 mark amid weaker USD - December 8, 2021