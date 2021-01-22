AUD/USD drops amid risk-off mood-led US dollar bounce. Weaker-than-expected Australian Retail Sales add to the downside. AUD/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.7750, as the US dollar rebound …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.7700 as USD rebound picks up pace - January 22, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD breaks 3-day winning streak, weak Aussie data and US dollar rebound weigh - January 21, 2021
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 0.7675 - January 21, 2021