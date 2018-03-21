The Australian Dollar is not a complicated currency to trade at this time. The fundamentals are bearish with the Fed set to raise interest rates and the Reserve Bank of Australia in no hurry to hike its benchmark rate. Sellers continued to dominate the AUD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Bearish Under .7743 Fibonacci Level With Plenty of Room to Downside
The Australian Dollar is not a complicated currency to trade at this time. The fundamentals are bearish with the Fed set to raise interest rates and the Reserve Bank of Australia in no hurry to hike its benchmark rate. Sellers continued to dominate the AUD …