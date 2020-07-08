At 06:52 GMT, the AUD/USD is at .6936, down 0.0008 or -0.12%. The Aussie is also being pressured by a strong U.S. Dollar as a resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States and the return of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6922, Weakens Under .6921 - July 8, 2020
- AUD/USD: There is room on the downside – OCBC - July 8, 2020
- AUD/USD: Upside momentum is improving – UOB - July 8, 2020