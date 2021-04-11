75% of retail CFD investors lose money On Friday, the AUD/USD settled at .7619, down 0.0035 or -0.46%. Reuters also reported on Friday that the Aussie Dollar was pressured by worries about a slowdown …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 7605, Weakens Under .7587
75% of retail CFD investors lose money On Friday, the AUD/USD settled at .7619, down 0.0035 or -0.46%. Reuters also reported on Friday that the Aussie Dollar was pressured by worries about a slowdown …