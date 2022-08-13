On Thursday, the AUD/USD settled at .7106, up 0.0024 or +0.34%. The Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) finished at $70.31, up $0.22 or +0.31%. Wednesday’s drop in the CPI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Spikes After Soft U.S. CPI Print - August 13, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Supported by Weaker Greenback Amid Drop in US Consumer, Producer Inflation - August 13, 2022
- Bonnaroo Organizers Reveal Dates For 2023 - August 13, 2022