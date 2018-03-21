AUD/USD hits fresh YTD lows, FOMC decision in focus

• Resurgent US bond yields help offset USD weakness and prompt some fresh selling. • Weaker copper prices did little to lend any support and stall the downfall. • The Fed’s outlook for future interest rates should provide a fresh directional impetus.
