AUDUSD selling opportunity at strong resistance at 7315/25 again today. NZDUSD first resistance at 7020/30 today. AUDJPY broke higher to the next target of 8125/35 this morning. AUDUSD likely to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats sharply from daily tops, drops to 0.7265 area amid stronger USD - September 28, 2021
- AUD/USD likely to target strong resistance at 7315/25 - September 28, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Struggling Inside Retracement Zone at .7292 to .7248 - September 28, 2021