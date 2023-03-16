AUD/USD pares the biggest daily loss in a week amid sluggish markets, retreats from daily high of late. Bearish MACD signals, steady RSI suggests a continuation of downtrend. Six-week-old descending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Any recovery remains elusive below 0.6705 - March 15, 2023
- Australian Dollar Edges North after Solid Jobs Data – Where to for AUD/USD? - March 15, 2023
- Breaking: AUD/USD recued on positive Aussie jobs report - March 15, 2023