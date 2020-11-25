AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off multi-day high, rising wedge on 1H probes bulls

AUD/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in three weeks below 0.7400. MACD turns bearish, 200-HMA adds to the downside filter. Bulls eye the yearly top during fresh rise past-0.7400. AUD/USD prints …
