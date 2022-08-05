AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers eye 0.6800 as a bearish-engulfing candle pattern emerges

AUD/USD is about to finish the week with losses of 1.10%. A bearish-engulfing candle pattern and the RSI’s crossing below 50 are two reasons that could tumble the AUD/USD. AUD/USD sellers eye a break …
