AUD/USD refreshes intraday high of 0.7136 following RBA’s no rate-change decision. Market’s risk-tone sentiment extends latest recovery as upbeat US data, hopes of further stimulus supersedes virus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD stays positive above 0.7100 on RBA’s status-quo - August 4, 2020
- AUD/USD short-term inverse head-and-shoulders in focus ahead of RBA - August 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Short-term inverse head-and-shoulders in focus ahead of RBA - August 4, 2020