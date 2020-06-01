AUD/USD remains on track to reach the 0.6770 region in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We expected AUD to consolidate w …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD still targets the 0.6770 area – UOB - June 1, 2020
- AUD/USD rallies to mid-0.6700s, highest since early Feb. - June 1, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBA Takes Backseat to Demand for Risk - June 1, 2020