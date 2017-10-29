AUD/USD analysis: bearish momentum eases, but trend prevails

Poor Australian inflation means lower rates for longer. A recovery in commodity helped the pair bounce, but bearish trend intact. The AUD/USD pair closed at 0.7677, is lowest weekly settlement since early July, but up on Friday after plummeting to 0.7624.
