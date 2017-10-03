AUD/USD dips below 0.78 as RBA jawbones the Aussie

AUD/USD dropped to a session low of 0.7792 after the Reserve Bank of Australia statement said the pick up in economic activity and inflation could be slower that the current forecasts due to the strong Aussie dollar. The central bank expects slow wage …
