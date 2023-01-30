The Australian Dollar is edging lower on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar firmed ahead of a key interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve on Feb. 1. The Aussie is also being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Weaker on Profit-Taking Ahead of Wednesday’s Fed Interest Rate Decision - January 30, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes day’s low below 0.7100 amid risk-off mood - January 30, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Testing 8-Month High Ahead of Fed Policy Decision - January 29, 2023