AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – After Sideways Trade, Downtrend Ready to Resume

The AUD/USD finished sharply lower on Friday as progress on U.S. tax reforms raised prospects of a fiscal lift to the economy, boosting expectations for several Fed rate hikes next year and driving up demand for risky assets. Senate approval of a budget …
