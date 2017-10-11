AUD/USD: greenback beaten up on dovish Fed officials and less hawkish FOMC minutes

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7796, up 0.23% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7811 and low at 0.7771. AUD/USD has completed the recovery to the 0.78 handle although is capped by the 50 4-hour SMA at 0.7802 after an initial test that failed …

