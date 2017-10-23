One of the weakest performing currencies on Monday was the Australian dollar. After selling off sharply at the end of last week, the selling continued despite the lack of US and Australian data. AUD spent most of the North American trading session in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD – Headed For 77 Cents? - October 23, 2017
- AUD/USD remains weak hovering around 0.7800 - October 23, 2017
- AUD/USD analysis: bearish trend intact, 0.7730 possible - October 23, 2017