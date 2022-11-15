AUDUSD rebounds from intraday low on RBA Minutes. Minutes of the latest RBA Monetary Policy Meeting stated; Risk-off mood, fears emanating from China exert downside pressure on th …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD pares daily losses near 0.6700 on RBA Minutes, focus on China data, US PPI - November 14, 2022
- AUDUSD subdued after Federal Reserve official’s commentary, as RBA minutes loom - November 14, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast: Bulls happily adding at lower levels - November 14, 2022