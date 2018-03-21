AUDUSD: The short term momentum indicators are looking strongly bullish

The Aud is higher today as yield plays seem to come back into favour, and this despite the fact that Australian rates are below US rates, with the differential looking likely to widen over the next 12 months, and should add to downside pressure on the Aud.
