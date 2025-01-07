Film follows the successful attempt to climb the world’s highest volcano in an extraordinary Porsche 911

Atlanta., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlanta. “Edith: Porsche’s Volcano Ascent”, an award-winning documentary following a very special Porsche 911, is now available on Delta Air Lines’ in-flight entertainment for through the spring of 2025. In December, the film became available to viewers in the United States and United Kingdom through Prime Video via Prime Video Direct.

The 50-minute documentary by independent filmmakers TangentVector chronicles the four-and-a-half-year long quest of a small team aiming to drive to the top of the world’s highest volcano – Ojos del Salado, Chile – in a specially created Porsche 911, named Edith. As the documentary shows, the project was far from straightforward – with success coming at the final moment, after two failed attempts. When it reached the summit, the only machines at a higher altitude than the 911 were those designed to take to the skies.

“The story’s themes of perseverance and beating the odds take the viewer on an emotional journey,” said J.F. Musial, Co-Founder of TangentVector. “You fall in love with the characters and the car, and you’re immediately drawn to the story. We’re ecstatic we get to share this story with the help of Delta Air Lines.”

Operating at altitudes of over 20,000 feet, temperatures far below freezing and with only half the air their bodies were used to thanks to the extreme altitude, the project pushed the team and the car to extremes – making for a compelling and very human story.

“Edith: Porsche’s Volcano Ascent” debuted at Monterey Car Week last year before going on to win ‘Best Documentary Feature’ at the 2024 International Motor Film Awards.

Porsche and Delta express the shared values of premium, best-in-class products. For more than a decade, the two brands have partnered to elevate the travel journey through a dedicated fleet of Porsche vehicles for exclusive airport travelers.

