1$BTC : This Bitcoin Whale Moves $30M Worth Of BTC After Being Dormant For Over 8 Years
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-05-14
According to Blockchair.com, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale has recently moved more than $30 million worth of BTC. The whale was inactive for over eight years.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)