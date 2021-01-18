DOW S&P 500 NASDAQ 100 A record $3.7 billion worth of Bitcoin options are set to expire on January 29, as speculation ramps up following the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency’s price and growth …
Read Full Story
- A record $3.7 billion in Bitcoin options are set to expire on January 29 as interest in cryptocurrencies surges - January 18, 2021
- Bitcoin thermocap metric shows BTC price is still in the ‘low end’ of bull cycle - January 18, 2021
- Former Canadian Prime Minister Lists Bitcoin as Possible Future Reserve Currency - January 18, 2021