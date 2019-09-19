Arab Bank Switzerland, a sister company of Middle East-based banking giant Arab Bank, is now offering trading and custody services of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), the world’s two largest …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Another Swiss bank now offering trading and custody of bitcoin and ether - September 19, 2019
- Arab Bank Switzerland Opens Bitcoin Custody, Brokerage Services - September 19, 2019
- Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend - September 19, 2019