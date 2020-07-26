As gold and silver have been making historic moves higher this summer, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been notable for not doing anything much at all – mostly residing in a tight trading range around …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Back from vacation? Bitcoin pushes through $10K, Ether through $300 - July 26, 2020
- Ether Price Nears $300 as Bitcoin, DeFi Tokens Fuel New Bull Run - July 26, 2020
- Bitcoin rises above $10,000 for first time since early June - July 26, 2020