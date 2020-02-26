Bitcoin has a media problem. Or, perhaps, the media has a Bitcoin problem. Mainstream media has often framed Bitcoin with the same scandalous curiosity that may publicize a troubled former child star …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Beanie Babies and Black Markets: Where Mainstream Media Gets Bitcoin Wrong - February 25, 2020
- Bitcoin tumbles along with stocks amid coronavirus, questioning ‘safe haven’ theory - February 25, 2020
- Bitcoin ATMs: Security, demographics, transaction fees, and other details - February 25, 2020