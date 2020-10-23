Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones calls bitcoin ‘the best inflation trade’ as the token surges above $13,000

Betting on the cryptocurrency is also like making an early investment in a tech behemoth like Apple or Google, Jones said Thursday.
