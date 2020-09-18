The billionaire boss of both Twitter and Square has said bitcoin is “probably the best” native currency of the internet due to bitcoin being “consensus-driven” and “built by …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reveals Why Bitcoin Is ‘The Best’ Internet Currency - September 17, 2020
- ‘Growth hacker’ hides 100 caches of Bitcoin Cash around city - September 17, 2020
- Bitcoin Birch says no retail crypto-wide bull run likely for rest of 2020 - September 17, 2020