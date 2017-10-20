Bitcoin boom prompts growth of coin-mining malware

The booming price of Bitcoin and other crypto-coins has kicked off a gold rush among malicious hackers keen to cash in, warn security firms. Many sites are now harbouring code that secretly uses a visitors’ computer to mine the valuable e-cash coins.
