Monday, June 17 — most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting moderate losses on the day by press time, as bitcoin (BTC) passed the $9,300 mark again. Market visualization courtesy of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Breaks $9,300 as US Stock Market Sees Minor Uptrend - June 20, 2019
- Facebook’s Libra won’t be as power-hungry as Bitcoin - June 20, 2019
- Florida city agrees to pay hackers $600,000 in bitcoin to get its computer files back - June 20, 2019