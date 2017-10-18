Bitcoin fell Wednesday after indications of greater scrutiny from U.S. regulators. At one point in the day, the digital currency declined by nearly $500, or about 8.7 percent to a low of $5,109.70, before regaining some of the lost ground, according to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin briefly plunges nearly 9% on fears of greater oversight from US regulators - October 18, 2017
- Bitcoin Trades near All-Time Highs, the Ethereum Hard Fork, and the Slow March to $6,000 - October 18, 2017
- Max Levchin on the Future of FinTech, Equifax and Bitcoin – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - October 18, 2017