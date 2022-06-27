Bitcoin Bulls Struggle below $22,000 as It Targets the Previous Highs
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-27
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading in the downward zone while recovering above the psychological price level of $20,000. Since June 19, the BTC price has been trading between $20,052 and $22,020.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)