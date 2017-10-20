Bitcoin Climbs To Fresh, All-High Above $6,000

Bitcoin prices surpassed $6,000 today, breaking through this milestone and hitting a fresh, new record. The digital currency rose to as much as $6,003.81, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (BPI). At this price, Bitcoin has gained more than 500% …
