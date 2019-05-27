Bitcoin soared to the highest level in a year, extending a run that’s seen prices more than double. The largest cryptocurrency climbed about 8% Monday to its highest since May 2018, and was trading at …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Climbs to Highest in a Year Amid Cryptocurrency Comeback - May 26, 2019
- Weekend rally has Bitcoin eyeing $9K - May 26, 2019
- Bitcoin Dips Below $8K Again as Top Altcoins See Mild Losses - May 26, 2019