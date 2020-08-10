Bitcoin is on the hunt for a new yearly high, having crossed above $12,000 early on Monday. The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- DeFi Tokens BAND, LINK, Outpace Bitcoin Price by Gaining 100% in 10 Days - August 10, 2020
- Bitcoin Closes on Yearly High With Return to $12K - August 10, 2020
- Mining Stocks Are Beating Bitcoin in a Bullish Cryptocurrency Market - August 10, 2020