Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management, the firm that has continued to buy crypto and shares of crypto companies even during the sector’s historic downturn over the past year, is betting on Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin could hit $1.5 million in just 7 years according to a new report from Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest - February 1, 2023
- ‘Disneyland is over’: ‘The Black Swan’ author says the easy money era is over and compares Bitcoin to a ‘tumor’ - February 1, 2023
- Metaverse cryptocurrencies outperformed Bitcoin and Ether in January - February 1, 2023