Bitcoin (BTC) will rise to as high as $56,000 if a BlackRock spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is approved, crypto services provider Matrixport said in a report Thursday. At the low end, $42,000 is a “conservative estimate” based on the assumption that 10%-20% of gold ETF investors will take a stake in a spot bitcoin ETF.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
