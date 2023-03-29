Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the $27,000 support level as traders react to CFTC’s lawsuit against Binance and lingering concerns swirling around the banking sector. DFD Partners President Bilal Little shares his crypto markets analysis,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Dips Below $27K Amid CFTC Case Against Binance - March 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Regains $28K; XRP Surges for a Second Day - March 29, 2023
- Are You Chomping at the BITC for a Direct Exposure Bitcoin ETF? - March 29, 2023