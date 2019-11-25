When Chinese leader Xi Jinping touted blockchain technology in October, the price of bitcoin surged, searches for “blockchain” on one of China’s biggest search engines soared and shares of related …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops Below $7,000 as China Euphoria Fades - November 25, 2019
- Bitcoin Drops Below $7K As Traditional Markets Flatline - November 25, 2019
- From Bitcoin To No Coin, Crypto World Under Pressure As Values Tumble - November 25, 2019