Most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting significant losses on the day as Bitcoin falls under the $10,800 mark again. Bitcoin falls under the $10,800 mark again as most of the top 20 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin plunge worsens – falls below $11K - June 27, 2019
- Bitcoin Falls Under $10,800 as US Stock Market Sees Minor Uptrend - June 27, 2019
- Here’s What Really Matters In GBTC And Bitcoin - June 27, 2019