Most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting losses on the day as Bitcoin falls under the $11,450 mark again. Bitcoin falls under the $11,450 mark again while top 20 cryptocurrencies are …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Falls under $11,450 as US Stock Market Sees Minor Downturn - July 13, 2019
- For bitcoin proponents, Trump’s critiques offer validation - July 12, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Makes Higher Low on Weekly Support Test - July 12, 2019