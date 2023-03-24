The long-dormant bitcoin stash from the defunct BTC-e crypto exchange has been moving on the blockchain for the past two weeks, an anonymous member of a Russian Telegram channel noticed on Thursday. The wallet received 3,299 BTC from the known wallet of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin From Defunct BTC-e on the Move Again: Report - March 24, 2023
- A Sudden Onset of Hyperinflation: What Will Happen to Bitcoin? - March 24, 2023
- Still Not Ready to Buy Bitcoin? Invest in These Stocks Instead - March 24, 2023