Bitcoin Futures Launch Could Rekindle Push for ETF, CBOE Says

A new era kicks off today with the listing of the first bitcoin futures contract on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). When trading begins at 5 p.m. U.S. central time on the world’s largest options and futures exchange, investors will be able to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin futures begin trading - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin jumps higher as futures trading begins on Cboe - December 10, 2017
- Tell us what you think: How will the launch of bitcoin futures trading affect the cryptocurrency? - December 10, 2017