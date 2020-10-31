It reached a peak around $13,800 in mid-2019, fell to $4,000 in early 2020, and has now soared back to $14,000. Bitcoin fans are hoping for another boom that pushes the currency past the highs of 2017 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hits $14,000 for the first time since early 2018 - October 31, 2020
- MicroStrategy’s bottom line gets beefier on Bitcoin moves: Bad crypto news of the week - October 31, 2020
- Bitcoin As An Election Hedge; Binance’s Bait And Switch - October 31, 2020