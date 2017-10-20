If you own Bitcoin, October has been good to you. The value of one bitcoin climbed over $6,000 for the first time on Friday less than two weeks after it pushed past $5,000. SEE ALSO: Bitcoin broke through $5,000—but there are major risks ahead Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hits another milestone as it climbs past $6,000 - October 20, 2017
- Bitcoin hits $6,000, making its creator even more insanely rich - October 20, 2017
- Bitcoin breaks above $6,000, and $100 billion value for the first time in its history - October 20, 2017