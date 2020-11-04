Bitcoin in 2021 is set to convert $14,000 resistance to support

Bitcoin may undergo a parabolic 2021 as favorable macroeconomics, akin to those buoying gold, supports the digital store-of-value, notably vs. the oversupplied broader crypto market.
