The price of Bitcoin rose by another $US500 this week after breaching $US5000 last week, making investors huge fortunes. But market experts who’ve seen their fair share of booms and busts are scratching their heads. The volatility is particularly high.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is making fortunes for investors, but how long will it last - October 22, 2017
- Bitcoin Hard Forks Mean Tax Complications, IRS Offers Little Help - October 22, 2017
- Leveraging Bitcoin & Blockchain For ‘Solar Power’ Sun Exchange Scores $1.6M From U.S. Investors - October 22, 2017